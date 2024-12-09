LouCity Signs Key Defender Adams to New Multi-Year Contract

December 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC defender Kyle Adams

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Louisville City FC defender Kyle Adams(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

Louisville City FC and defender Kyle Adams have agreed to a new multi-year contract keeping both a team leader and anchor along the back line in purple.

Adams, whose deal is pending league and federation approval, tallied 103 duels won, 80 clearances and 31 interceptions in 2024 while wearing the captain's armband on LouCity's first USL Championship Players' Shield-winning squad.

"We are happy to be able to extend Kyle's time here at Louisville City," said coach Danny Cruz. "He is a strong defender that played an important role this past year. I know that he will return in 2025 with high expectations of himself as well as the group. We need him to strive to be at his best from day one so that it pushes himself and his teammates toward accomplishing our collective goals."

This marked Adams' first full year in Louisville. The 28-year-old arrived midway through the 2023 campaign on a midseason transfer from San Diego Loyal SC and immediately slotted into the starting lineup. In 2024, the native New Zealander started all 28 of his appearances while tallying a career-high four assists.

"I'm grateful that I get to represent the club and city for years to come," said Adams. "The way last season ended, it makes you hungry to take that next step. I wouldn't want to do it with any other group of guys and for any other city. Louisville is home, and the people here make it feel so special. I'm grateful for it all."

Prior to his time in purple, Adams made stops at former USL Championship clubs Rio Grande Valley FC - where he was also captain - and Real Monarchs after his time playing collegiately at San Diego State. Adams has to his name a senior New Zealand cap, too.

Adams is the 20th returning player announced from a LouCity team that matched the USL Championship's single season wins record at 24 victories, plus set new club marks for goals scored (86) and points earned (76). More contract news is expected soon as negotiations continue.

Current 2025 Louisville City FC Roster

Forwards: Issac Cano, Evan Davila, Sam Gleadle, Phillip Goodrum, Wilson Harris, Adrien Perez, Ray Serrano

Midfielders: Taylor Davila, Carlos Moguel Jr., Elijah Wynder

Defenders: Kyle Adams, Amadou Dia, Wes Charpie, Arturo Ordóñez, Aiden McFadden, Jake Morris, Manny Perez, Sean Totsch

Goalkeepers: Danny Faundez, Ryan Troutman

