Defender Michael Bryant Signs Two-Year Contract Extension

December 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







DETROIT - Today, Detroit City Football Club announced that defender Michael Bryant has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the club. Bryant's new deal will last through the 2026 season. Since joining the club before the 2022 USL Championship season, Bryant has become a crucial part of the backline and played in many areas on the field for Le Rouge.

The Portola Hills, California native joined DCFC in February of 2022 ahead of Detroit CIty's entrance into the USL Championship. Before joining, Bryant spent three seasons with the Cal United Strikers, where he would start in 36 of the 39 matches he appeared in. Bryant was the captain for the NPSL's Orange County FC from 2017-19. He would help the club make a historic run through the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2019, knocking out USL Championship sides Orange County SC and Las Vegas Lights FC before falling in the fourth round to LA Galaxy.

Bryant started in 24 of 30 matches played for Le Rouge in the 2022 season. He scored his first goal in a Detroit shirt just three matches into his tenure, coming on as a second-half substitute and scoring the final goal in a 4-0 victory over Atlanta United 2. Bryant scored three more goals during the season, but the 47 interceptions helped lead DCFC to its first USL Championship playoff appearance.

2023 would see Bryant start in 32 of 34 matches played, forcing a career-high 63 interceptions throughout the season, including two crucial interceptions in DCFC's first USL Championship playoff win against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds. His two goals late in the season helped propel DCFC into the playoffs.

Throughout the 2024 season, Bryant would play in 34 matches, starting in 26. Bryant's only goal of the season would be a 4-0 road victory against The Miami FC. Bryant would force 36 interceptions on the back line. On September 14, 2024, Bryant became the fifth City Centurion in club history. Since his debut in 2022, Bryant has forced the most interceptions for the club.

Throughout his DCFC tenure, Bryant has scored seven goals, registered over 150 interceptions, and played in 107 matches for Le Rouge.

