Phoenix Rising FC Announces Coaching and Technical Staff for 2025 Season

December 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC has unveiled its coaching and technical staff for the 2025 season, led by Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah. The staff includes six core members returning to the club, along with the addition of an assistant coach and a sports performance coach.

Assistant Coach Vikram Virk joins Phoenix Rising FC after a transformative year as head coach of the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns men's soccer program, where he led the team to back-to-back Canada West quarterfinals. Prior to that, Virk served under Kah at North Texas SC and Pacific FC and was head coach for Victoria Highlanders FC. He also held the position of League1 and U21 head coach with Cavalry FC.

"Vikram is a passionate and talented coach. He's very knowledgeable and possesses a great understanding of the game," said Kah. "Having worked with him at North Texas and Pacific FC-where we lifted the Canadian Premier League title-I know he'll bring immense value to drive the team and staff forward."

Joining the technical staff as the club's sports performance coach is Devon Manifold. Manifold spent the last four years with Charlotte FC's MLS Academy as Head of Performance and a Performance Specialist. Before his time at Charlotte FC, he worked with the Seattle Sounders as a Development Performance Coach. Holding a Master of Science in Education from the University of Miami, Manifold brings extensive experience at both the MLS and USL levels.

"Devon is a great human and professional. His passion and drive to make players better every day will have a massive impact on the team," said Kah.

Returning to the team next season are Assistant Coach Darnell King, Goalkeeper Coach Cory Robertson, Video Analyst Christ Standring, and Head Athletic Trainer Greg Spence. Robertson, the longest-serving member of the staff, enters his eleventh season with the franchise.

"Cory has been here from day one. He embodies Phoenix Rising-hardworking, professional, and always striving to improve himself and the players," said Kah.

Kah also commended Assistant Coach Darnell King, a former captain who helped Phoenix secure its first championship title as a player. "Darnell is a young, talented coach who lifted Phoenix's first championship as a player and captain. As he transitions further into coaching, his passion and knowledge will be instrumental to both players and staff."

"Our staff represents the best of what Phoenix Rising stands for-dedication, passion, and a relentless drive for excellence," said Kah. "I am confident that with this team, we will continue to set the standard on and off the field."

2025 Coaching & Technical Staff:

- Head Coach: Pa-Modou Kah

- Assistant Coach: Vikram Virk

- Assistant Coach: Darnell King

- Goalkeeper Coach: Cory Robertson

- Sports Performance Coach: Devon Manifold

- Video Analyst: Chris Standring

- Head Athletic Trainer: Greg Spence

- Team Administrator: Thomas Markey

- Equipment Manager: Jake Minder

