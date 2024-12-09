A League for All: The Somos Unidos Foundation & Impactful Partners Launch New Mexico United TOPSoccer Program
December 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United, The Somos Unidos Foundation, Fiesta Auto Group, New Mexico Youth Soccer, the Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network, and Kraemer Fields are thrilled to announce the launch of New Mexico United TOPSoccer - a free program beginning in Spring 2025 - that brings the Beautiful Game to New Mexicans of every ability level. The six-week program, which will kick off on March 2nd, 2025, will create an exciting, welcoming space for New Mexicans with intellectual, physical, and emotional disabilities, letting them know that soccer is for them.
Each Sunday, between March 2nd and April 6th, 2025, at Kraemer Fields in Albuquerque, more than 100 athletes, buddies, and coaches will come together to play soccer, compete in a fun, welcoming environment, and learn the game of soccer together. The season will culminate on April 6th with the New Mexico United TOPSoccer Festival, featuring fun, exciting activities for athletes and families alike.
Each athlete will be assigned a volunteer, trained "Buddy," who is typically a little older and neurotypical. This Buddy works with their player individually and makes sure they are safe, engaged, supported, and having fun. The player-Buddy relationship is maintained throughout the course of a season, resulting in strong interpersonal bonds and an establishment of trust and confidence that allows each player to achieve their full potential.
Registration for athletes, coaches, and buddies are open NOW! Each individual interested in becoming a coach or buddy will complete a specific course, designed to prepare them for TOPSoccer.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 9, 2024
- Johan Peñaranda Nominated for USL Championship Save of the Year - FC Tulsa
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign 15-Year-Old Academy Defender Kenneth Hoban for 2025 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Legion FC to Launch 'BHM Built' Video Series - Birmingham Legion FC
- Phoenix Rising FC Announces Coaching and Technical Staff for 2025 Season - Phoenix Rising FC
- Edwin Laszo Nominated for USL Championship Goal of the Year - FC Tulsa
- Zico's Back: New Mexico United Announces Return of Zico Bailey for 2025 Season - New Mexico United
- A League for All: The Somos Unidos Foundation & Impactful Partners Launch New Mexico United TOPSoccer Program - New Mexico United
- LouCity Signs Key Defender Adams to New Multi-Year Contract - Louisville City FC
- Simon Dawkins Named First Technical Director in Club History - Monterey Bay FC
- Defender Michael Bryant Signs Two-Year Contract Extension - Detroit City FC
- Zico's Back: New Mexico United Announces Return of Zico Bailey for 2025 Season - New Mexico United
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- Zico's Back: New Mexico United Announces Return of Zico Bailey for 2025 Season
- A League for All: The Somos Unidos Foundation & Impactful Partners Launch New Mexico United TOPSoccer Program
- Zico's Back: New Mexico United Announces Return of Zico Bailey for 2025 Season
- They're Center Back: New Mexico United Announces Return of Maples and Herbert for 2025
- Goalkeepers Alex Tambakis and Kris Shakes Return to New Mexico United for 2025