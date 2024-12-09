A League for All: The Somos Unidos Foundation & Impactful Partners Launch New Mexico United TOPSoccer Program

December 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United, The Somos Unidos Foundation, Fiesta Auto Group, New Mexico Youth Soccer, the Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network, and Kraemer Fields are thrilled to announce the launch of New Mexico United TOPSoccer - a free program beginning in Spring 2025 - that brings the Beautiful Game to New Mexicans of every ability level. The six-week program, which will kick off on March 2nd, 2025, will create an exciting, welcoming space for New Mexicans with intellectual, physical, and emotional disabilities, letting them know that soccer is for them.

Each Sunday, between March 2nd and April 6th, 2025, at Kraemer Fields in Albuquerque, more than 100 athletes, buddies, and coaches will come together to play soccer, compete in a fun, welcoming environment, and learn the game of soccer together. The season will culminate on April 6th with the New Mexico United TOPSoccer Festival, featuring fun, exciting activities for athletes and families alike.

Each athlete will be assigned a volunteer, trained "Buddy," who is typically a little older and neurotypical. This Buddy works with their player individually and makes sure they are safe, engaged, supported, and having fun. The player-Buddy relationship is maintained throughout the course of a season, resulting in strong interpersonal bonds and an establishment of trust and confidence that allows each player to achieve their full potential.

Registration for athletes, coaches, and buddies are open NOW! Each individual interested in becoming a coach or buddy will complete a specific course, designed to prepare them for TOPSoccer.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.