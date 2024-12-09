Indy Eleven Academy U20 Wins 4 Major Awards After USL National Championship

December 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Tampa, Fla. - The champion Indy Eleven U20 Academy team dominated the USL Academy League Finals awards after they won the title at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Defender Jake Alb (Crown Point, Ind.) earned the Golden Ball as the Player of the Tournament after leading his side to victory in Sunday's final against AC Connecticut.

"If I'm being honest, I wasn't expecting to get it," said Alb. "I was just playing the game that I love, that I grew up playing, and I just couldn't be more honored to hold this with my team and do this for my team. This means a lot."

Alb, one of two Indy Eleven U17 players in Bradenton, played a key role for the Boys in Blue as they progressed through the tournament, including scoring the game-winning goal in a 2-0 victory against AC Connecticut in Sunday's final. The 16-year-old also was named as the Young Player of the Tournament.

Forward Fynn Lahrsen (Indianapolis, Ind.) won the Golden Boot award after recording three goals and one assist in helping his side bring home the championship.

Indy Eleven Academy Director Kiki Wallace is the Coach of the Tournament after leading his team to its second USL Academy League Finals championship in four years after winning the inaugural event in 2021.

The U20 Boys in Blue finish 2024 with a 15-0-3 record vs. USL Academy competition, the USL Academy Cup championship, and the USL Academy League Finals crown. The team, comprised of 19 players from the state of Indiana, scored 45 goals and allowed a league-low 10 this season, recording seven shutouts.

"2024 will be one to remember," said Wallace. "Close to 40 players contributed to our success at the U20 level. That says a lot about the quality and depth of our talent pool. These kids are incredible!"

2024 USL Academy League Finals

Thu. Dec. 5 Indy Eleven def. Southern Soccer Academy (Ga.) 3:3 (4:2)

Fri. Dec. 6 Indy Eleven def. Charlotte Independence 4:0

Sat. Dec. 7 Indy Eleven def. Real Colorado, 3:1 (AET)

Sun. Dec. 8 Indy Eleven def. AC Connecticut, 2:0

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.