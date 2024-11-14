Zelle and LAFC "Saves for the Community" Program Raises over $100,000 for Latinos for Education

November 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







Zelle© and Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) today announced that the LAFC "Saves for the Community" program raised $102,000 this year for Latinos for Education. As a partner in LAFC's 2024 regular season, and as part of its ongoing commitment to furthering education and empowering communities, Zelle committed to donate $1,000 to Latinos for Education for every save made by an LAFC goalkeeper.

The beneficiary of the "Saves for the Community" program, Latinos for Education is the first Latino-founded national organization solely dedicated to creating leadership pathways for Latinos in education. The $102,000 charitable donation was made by Zelle during halftime of LAFC's regular season finale on October 19 against the San Jose Earthquakes, at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

"We truly appreciate Zelle and LAFC working with us as part of the "Saves for the Community" initiative," said Latinos for Education Founder and CEO Amanda Fernandez. "This support will help us expand opportunities for Latino educators, build pathways to leadership, and ensure students see themselves reflected in their classrooms. Together, we are taking critical steps toward a more equitable education system. Thanks to Zelle for believing in our community."

The LAFC "Saves for the Community" charitable donation will fund programs such as the Aspiring Latino Leaders Fellowship (ALLF), which provides eight months of leadership development sessions for Latino education leaders in K-12 organizations in campus or district leadership roles, and the Latinx Teachers Fellowship (LTF), which helps develop and retain Latino teachers, 43% of whom typically leave the teaching profession by year four.

"We are proud to support Latinos for Education and their vital mission to empower Latino educators at all stages of their careers," said Denise Leonhard, general manager of Zelle. "The opportunity to invest in the community is a major goal of our partnership with LAFC. Watching the total saves tally tick up throughout the season was even more exciting knowing that every save meant more funds were being dedicated to support such a worthy cause."

This season, Zelle helped improve the fan experience as an LAFC Golden Boot Club Partner. At every home game at BMO Stadium this year, "Settle up in the 70th" signage encouraged fans to use Zelle to easily pay their friends and family back for tickets, food, and other costs during the match after concession stands closed in the 70th minute.

"Our investment in the Los Angeles community is at the core of our mission as a football club," said Larry Freedman, LAFC Co-President and CBO. "I want to thank Zelle for partnering with us on the "Saves for the Community" initiative and ensuring that every time one of our goalkeepers kept the ball out of our net, the impact went far beyond the scoreboard."

