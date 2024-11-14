San Diego FC Announces Enhancements to Transportation and Parking at Snapdragon Stadium

November 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







As San Diego FC gears up for its inaugural season in Major League Soccer, fans can look forward to an enhanced transportation experience at Snapdragon Stadium. SDFC, in collaboration with Snapdragon Stadium, ACE Parking, local authorities and stadium officials, has implemented significant upgrades to streamline matchday ingress and egress. These improvements aim to address previous concerns about parking delays and traffic congestion, providing fans with a smoother and more efficient arrival and departure process.

Key Improvements Include:

Enhanced Signage: A 30% increase in directional signage around Snapdragon Stadium and on nearby streets and freeways will make navigating to and from the stadium more intuitive than ever. These new signs will guide fans to optimized parking entrances, exits, and designated pathways, reducing confusion and helping alleviate bottlenecks in high-traffic areas.

New Pathways and Traffic Flow: Clearly marked pathways around the stadium will facilitate quicker, more organized access. These pathways, supported by additional signage, will direct both foot and vehicle traffic efficiently, aiming to minimize delays for fans traveling to the stadium.

Broadened Traffic Control: SDFC will work closely with Traffic Control in an effort to enhance the efficiency of ingress and egress, minimizing delays around the stadium perimeter.

These updates highlight San Diego FC's commitment to creating a seamless matchday experience, ensuring fans can focus on the excitement of the game. In addition to the transportation enhancements, fans can look forward to the following:

Season Parking Passes: San Diego FC Season Ticket Members that purchase before November 19 will enjoy priority access to parking, with discounted season-long parking passes available. By investing in additional signage, clear pathways, and staffing, the Club aims to make parking faster and more convenient for all attendees. Season long parking passes will go on sale to SDFC Season Ticket Members on Nov. 21.

Rideshare Efficiency: Updated rideshare routes have been designed to reduce congestion and improve the flow of pickup and drop-off traffic. Additional information about the rideshare experience will be announced in advance of the inaugural season.

Public Transportation Adjustments: Working with the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS), the Club has arranged for more frequent trolley stops on match days, with extended service hours and discounted fares for San Diego FC fans. This expanded service offers a convenient alternative to driving and supports a more eco-friendly way for fans to attend matches. Additional information about the partnership with MTS will be released closer to the season.

"We are confident these upgrades will significantly enhance the fan experience at Snapdragon Stadium, setting the stage for a memorable and enjoyable matchday atmosphere," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "As we kick off our inaugural season in February, we look forward to implementing these enhancements in the overall transportation infrastructure to ensure fans can access and enjoy match days with ease."

To learn more about SDFC Season Ticket Memberships, check out SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets. For the latest news and Club updates, please visit  www.sandiegofc.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.

