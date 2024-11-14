Sounders FC and RAVE Foundation Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with Free Admission to the Burke Museum this Sunday, November 17

November 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC and its charitable partner RAVE Foundation today announced the club's plan to celebrate Native American Heritage Month - which takes place throughout November each year - in recognition of the contributions and influence of our nation's first people to United States history and culture. The club's activities this month serve to continue the Rave Green's commitment to Fight Racism, one of the pillars of Sounders FC's Social Justice Framework.

For a third consecutive year, the Rave Green are partnering with the Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture to shine a light on the history, artistry and living cultures of modern-day tribes. As the Washington State Museum of Natural History and Culture, the Burke, which is located on the University of Washington campus, cares for and shares collections of natural history and cultural heritage. Through relationship-building, consultation and collaboration with tribes, the museum strives to share exhibits that are accurate in their interpretation and storytelling, bringing to the forefront Native expertise and knowledge, as well as appropriately preserving and providing access to Indigenous belongings and cultural items.

To provide the opportunity for all to access the Burke Museum to learn about the region's Native American heritage as well as the dynamic cultures of the Pacific Northwest and around the world, the Rave Green and the Burke Museum are hosting Sounders FC Day on Sunday, November 17, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. PT, with free admission to anyone wearing a Sounders FC gear or colors. In addition - from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - those in attendance can expect special appearances by former Sounders FC player and current club Brand Ambassador Brad Evans as well as Sounders FC mascot Sammy the Sounder.

The first 100 youth visitors also receive a free soccer ball courtesy of RAVE Foundation and all guests have the opportunity to enter to win an autographed Sounders FC jersey. Additionally, a photo booth with Sounders-branded props will be available for attendees who would like to snap a photo while at the museum.

When at the Burke Museum, Seattle Sounders FC encourages fans to visit Off the Rez Café - Seattle's first Native food truck and café owned by Mark McConnell and Cecilia Rikard - for one free Indian taco courtesy of Sounders FC. Once there, fans should let the staff at Off the Rez know to charge their order to the Sounders FC tab. The deal will be available until the tab runs out.

Fans are also invited to visit Artist Studio at the Burke Museum, where Gail White Eagle, a member of and Master Cultural Traditions Specialist for the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe will be demonstrating Coast Salish weaving techniques. The local artist has been weaving for the last 30 years with various fibers including red cedar, yellow cedar, cattail, sweet grass, nettle and cedar roots. The Artist Studio is located in the Northwest Native Art Gallery on the first floor of the Burke Museum and serves as a welcoming space for visiting artists.

The Burke Museum is located at 4303 Memorial Way NE, Seattle, Washington, 98195. Museum hours are 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. PT Tuesday to Sunday. Parking at the Burke Museum is also free on Sundays.

