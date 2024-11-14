Chase Stadium to Host America's First Global Fútbol Management Master's Degree Program Developed by Global Institute of Sport and St. Thomas University

Today Chase Stadium hosted Global Institute of Sports and St.Thomas University (STU) as they announced their newest collaboration, the launch of America's first "Global Fútbol Management" master's degree program.

The new one-year degree, officially titled the "Master of Science in Sports Administration with a Global Fútbol Management Specialization," will feature classes on how to lead, manage and promote fútbol clubs. While completing the program, students will have the unique opportunity of learning in a professional fútbol environment, splitting their time between classes at Chase Stadium and STU's Miami Gardens campus.

This program makes history as America's first Global Fútbol Management master's degree, with STU being the first American university to partner with GIS to develop a degree of this nature. STU will begin offering the degree in January, launching for the spring 2025 semester. Key courses will include Leading Fútbol Clubs & Organizations, Fútbol Fan Engagement, Fútbol Finance, Fútbol Operations Management, Global Sports Industry Engagement, Sports Ethics, Legal Aspects of Sports Administration and an internship.

"Partnering with St. Thomas University to develop America's first Global Fútbol Management master's specialization was an easy choice," said Sharona Friedman, President and CEO of the Global Institute of Sport. "STU, like GIS, has a reputation as a pioneer in sports higher education and the industry connections for students to excel. Together with our incredible partners at Inter Miami CF, this program will provide students with the best possible platform to transform the booming Fútbol industry in America and beyond."

The announcement of the "Global Fútbol Management" master's program arrives just as fútbol is thriving in America. Major League Soccer's average per match attendance rocketed 5% to 23,000 fans in 2023, a league record and a higher average attendance than the NBA, NHL, and MLB, respectively. As the spotlight shines on fútbol in America, there is a new demand to enrich students who have a passion for the game.

Inter Miami's mission from day one has been to uplift young players, athletes and fans looking to transform their career in the world of fÃÂtbol. Inter Miami fulfills this mission through the creation of the Inter Miami CF Academy and Inter Miami's volunteer efforts with organizations like Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Special Olympics. Adding to these efforts, Inter Miami looks forward to welcoming students in the Global Fútbol Management master's degree program as they participate in classes at Chase Stadium and move with the Club to Miami Freedom Park for classes beginning in 2026.

