D.C. United Appoints Dr. David Rhodes as Director of Human Performance

November 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has hired Dr. David Rhodes as the new Director of Human Performance working closely with staff across the football operations to develop a process and strategy to enhance players' physical and mental performance, alongside general player wellbeing. Rhodes previously held the role of Head of Medicine, Performance and Innovation for Burnley Football Club in the English Premier League post a successful first season where they were promoted from the EFL Championship.

"We're excited to add David as our Director of Human Performance and his extensive pedigree in professional soccer will add massive value to our backroom staff," Ally Mackay, D.C. United General Manager and Chief of Soccer Operations, said. "He did incredible work with Burnley FC and was pivotal to their promotion to the Premier League for the 2023/24 season. He will provide our players with individual programs for development while also being crucial to injury prevention. We're looking forward to welcoming him to the club and leaning on his expertise to maximize player performance and availability next season."

Rhodes joined Burnley FC in 2022 from Motherwell Football Club in the Scottish Premiership, where he held the title of Head of Medicine and Performance. His success in the Scottish first division resulted in the team finishing in 5th in 2022, resulting in qualification for the Europa Conference League. Rhodes also increased overall player availability and decreased non-contact injuries from 88% to 31% during his time with Motherwell FC. After a successful season, he joined Burnley FC in September 2022. At Burnley FC, Rhodes led all areas of medical and science across the club from the academy and women's team to the first team with an aim to maximize their performances. He spent two years at Burnley FC where he helped the club get promoted to the Premier League.

"I am excited to be a member of an esteemed organization like D.C. United and to contribute to a league that demonstrates continued growth each year," Rhodes said. "My goals will be to develop processes across the club that align and complement the football philosophy. I want to thank ownership and Ally Mackay for the immense opportunity and I'm looking forward to the 2025 season."

Rhodes has over 21 years of experience in soccer and holds several qualifications, including a Bachelor of Science in Sports Science and a Master of Science in Sports Therapy from the University of Central Lancashire as well as a PhD in Performance and Physical Therapy from Edge Hill University. Rhodes has maintained a 90%+ player availability, achieving the fifth best injury record in the English Premier League, two club promotions, and two European Qualifications.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.