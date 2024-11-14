Weekend Action Yields Wins for FC Cincinnati Academy U13s, U14s and U15s

The U13s, U14s and U15s were in action for the FC Cincinnati Academy this weekend with the U13s and U14s playing two matches each. The Young Garys played to a weekend record of 4-1-0, led by a 10-goal performance from the U15s. The academy took the field in home matches against the Michigan Wolves and Vardar FC at Mercy Health Training Center and Milford High School.

U13s

The U13s picked up two wins against the Wolves and Vardar in a 1-0 and 5-1 win, respectively. Joey Pasquarello scored the team's lone goal against the Wolves while Xavier Shannon earned his second clean sheet of the campaign. After conceding first in their match against Vardar, the U13s attack caught fire behind Deon Foster who had two goals on the afternoon. Bennett Hendrickson, Mamady Kaba, Tommy Tach also tallied goals against Vardar.

U14s

The Young Garys split results on the weekend. The U14s came up just short against the Wolves on Saturday in a 2-1 loss but responded with a 4-0 win against Vardar. Ryan Schlotterbeck scored in both matches for the Young Garys and John Brown, Parker Haworth and Adrian Maldonado each tallied in the second.

U15s

The 15s scored a season high 10 goals against Vardar without conceding on Sunday. Islam Imran continued a strong first half of the season, scoring four goals in the match and putting his total for the year at 13. In addition to Imran's four goals, Liam Albright notched a brace and Emory Carter, Gael Huguet, Simon Morell and Eliel Rodriguez all found the net in the rout. Zach Crider was once again in goal for the Young Garys for a clean sheet.

The full academy returns to action this weekend as the U13s, U14s and U15s remain at home to face Chicago Fire FC. The U16s and U18s travel to Kansas City for matches against Sporting Kansas City.

