Sporting KC Announces Roster Moves Ahead of 2025 Season

November 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City announced on Thursday several roster moves ahead of the 2025 season.

Sporting has exercised 2025 contract options for the following seven players: Stephen Afrifa, William Agada, Zorhan Bassong, Logan Ndenbe, Memo Rodriguez, Ryan Schewe and Robert Voloder.

Sporting has declined 2025 contract options for Robert Castellanos, Ozzie Cisneros, Danny Flores and Chris Rindov. In addition, the following four players are out of contract and will not return to the club: Andreu Fontas, Tim Melia, Johnny Russell and Remi Walter.

The following 11 players enter 2025 with guaranteed contracts at Sporting: Jake Davis, Joaquin Fernandez, Tim Leibold, Alan Pulido, John Pulskamp, Nemanja Radoja, Dany Rosero, Daniel Salloi, Khiry Shelton, Erik Thommy and Alenis Vargas.

Sporting Kansas City II announced its offseason roster moves last week. Benny Feilhaber will not return as Sporting KC II's head coach in 2025 and the team has begun the search for its next head coach.

Following today's announcement, Sporting has 18 players under contract for the 2025 season:

Goalkeepers (2): John Pulskamp, Ryan Schewe

Defenders (6): Joaquin Fernandez, Tim Leibold, Logan Ndenbe, Dany Rosero, Khiry Shelton, Robert Voloder

Midfielders (5): Zorhan Bassong, Jake Davis, Nemanja Radoja, Memo Rodriguez, Erik Thommy

Forwards (5): Stephen Afrifa, William Agada, Alan Pulido, Daniel Salloi, Alenis Vargas

Sporting's roster will continue to take shape in the buildup to the 2025 MLS campaign. For a full list of the team's offseason roster moves, visit SportingKC.com/news/tracker. The calendar of Major League Soccer's remaining offseason roster-building events is listed below.

MLS Offseason Events and Roster Mechanisms

Monday, Dec. 9: MLS Half-Day Trade Window (8 a.m. - 12 p.m. CT)

Tuesday, Dec. 10: Concacaf Champions Cup Draw (6 p.m. CT)

Wednesday, Dec. 11: MLS Expansion Draft for San Diego FC (time TBD)

Dec. 11-14: College Showcase in San Diego

Thursday, Dec. 12: Free Agency begins (12 p.m. CT)

Thursday, Dec. 12: End-of-Year Waivers (4 p.m. CT)

Friday, Dec. 13: MLS Re-Entry Draft Stage 1 (12 p.m. CT)

Thursday, Dec. 19: MLS Re-Entry Draft Stage 2 (12 p.m. CT)

Friday, Dec. 20: MLS SuperDraft 2025 presented by adidas (time TBD)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.