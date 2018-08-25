Zach Neff and Carlos Suniaga join Kernels from Elizabethton

August 25, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that LHP Zach Neff and RHP Carlos Suniaga will join the Kernels from Elizabethton; RHP Edwar Colina has been promoted to Fort Myers; and RHP Jordan Balazovic has been placed on the 7-day DL, retroactive to August 24, with a left hamstring strain. Brian Maloney, Twins Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the move.

The Twins selected Neff in the 31st round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of Mississippi State. In 14 relief appearances at Elizabethton, he posted a 3-2 record, 4.87 ERA and five saves. In 20.1 IP, he allowed 21 hits and 14 runs (11 earned) with six walks and 22 strikeouts.

Suniaga rejoins the Kernels after being assigned to Elizabethton on June 16th. He made 17 relief appearances with the Kernels, posting a 2-4 record, 3.82 ERA and two saves. At Elizabethton, he made nine appearances including five starts, posting a 2-1 record and 3.84 ERA. He was signed by the Twins as a non-drafted free agent in November of 2014.

Colina made 18 starts for the Kernels, posting a 7-4 record and 2.48 ERA. In 98 IP, he allowed 71 hits and 31 runs (27 earned) with 50 walks and 95 strikeouts. He was signed by the Twins as a non-drafted free agent in September of 2015.

Balazovic made 11 starts for the Kernels, posting a 7-3 record and 3.94 ERA. In 61.2 IP, he allowed 54 hits and 27 runs (all earned) with 18 walks and 78 strikeouts. He was selected by the Twins in the 5th round of the 2016 First Year Player Draft out of St. Martin Secondary School in Ontario, Canada.

Neff and Suniaga are active and available for tonight's 6:35 PM game with Kane County. With today's transaction, the Kernels roster is at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with four players currently on the DL.

The Kernels continue a seven-game home stand tonight against Kane County at 6:35 PM with the gates opening at 5:30 PM. The current home stand continues through Friday, August 31st.

Chris Kleinhans-Schulz and Morgan Hawk bring you all of the play-by-play on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM. Fans may listen on-line at www.kmryradio.com, or www.kernels.com. Fans may also stream all 70 Kernels home game and selected road games via a MiLB.TV subscription. Visit MiLB.TV for subscription information.

Tickets may be purchased on-line at www.kernels.com, or by calling the Kernels Ticket Office at 896-7560. Ticket office hours are 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday, and 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.