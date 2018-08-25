Dragons Notes for Saturday

August 25, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Saturday, August 25, 2018 l Game # 62 (130)

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohiol 7:07 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (33-28, 76-55) at Dayton Dragons (24-37, 55-74)

RH Maximo Castillo (10-5, 4.79) vs. RH Patrick McGuff (2-5, 4.08)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays) in the second game of a four-game series.

Last Game: Friday: Lansing 5, Dayton 3 (10 innings). The Lugnuts scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning to break a 3-3 tie. The game marked the fourth straight date in which the Dragons were tied going to the ninth inning, and the second straight game that went to extra innings. The Dragons 10-hit attack was led by Jeter Downs (2 hits, double, run, RBI). Alejo Lopez also had two hits. Jose Garcia had an RBI single to extend his hitting streak to 10 straight games. The Dragon led 3-2 after four innings but could not score again. Lansing tied the game with a run in the sixth.

Playoff Chase: The Dragons must finish in the top two among eligible teams in the East Division in the Second Half (six teams competing; Bowling Green and Lansing ineligible). The Dragons are currently five and one-half games behind West Michigan in the race for the #2 seed in the Second Half. There are nine games to play.

2018 Individual Notes

Hendrik Clementina (DH) and John Ghyzel (RH Relief Pitcher) were selected to the Midwest League Full-Season All-Star Team (only 13 players selected among all 16 teams).

Alejo Lopez over his last 36 games since July 15: 47 for 129, .364, to raise his average from .247 to .320. Lopez's .364 average since July 15 ranks first in the Midwest League and second among players on the 30 teams at the Single-A classification (Midwest League and South Atlantic League).

Andy Sugilio over his last 17 games: 23 for 68, .338, 2 HR, to raise his average from .255 to .272.

J.D. Williams over his last 15 games: 16 for 51, .314, to raise his average from .203 to .248.

Jose Garcia has hit safely in 10 straight games, going 18 for 47, .383, to raise his average from .231 to .247. Garcia was selected as Midwest League Batter of the Week for the week of August 13-19.

Lorenzo Cedrola has a five-game hitting streak, going 8 for 22, .364.

Ryan Nutof over his last eight relief appearances: 12.2 IP, 11 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 12 SO, 1.42 ERA.

Dauri Moreta over his last three appearances: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, August 26 (2:07 p.m.): Lansing RH Graham Spraker (4-3, 3.29) at Dayton RH Jared Solomon (0-1, 5.19) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Monday, August 27 (7:00 p.m.): Lansing RH Kyle Weatherly (3-2, 3.81) at Dayton LH Packy Naughton (5-10, 4.25)

