TinCaps Sweep Doubleheader over Cubs to Take Series Lead

August 25, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





South Bend, IN: The Fort Wayne TinCaps earned their first two victories at Four Winds Field in 2018 by sweeping the South Bend Cubs in a doubleheader on Saturday night. With both games ending by a final score of 3-2, the Cubs drop two extremely important games and now own a record overall of 61-70.

The two games finished with the same score, but they could not have been more different. Game one was the heartbreaker. After Olivier Basabe went yard off of Enrique De Los Rios in the top of the 4th inning, Jimmy Herron immediately answered with a solo shot of his own in the bottom of the 4th. It was a 2-1 Cubs lead.

But in the top of the 7th, Manuel Rodriguez blew the save and allowed two TinCaps runs in the final frame. Fort Wayne shut the door and won game one 3-2.

After a 30 minute break between the games, Fort Wayne started with the hot bats and scored the first three runs of the game between innings two and four. Against starter Brendan King, the TinCaps hit a pair of solo home runs in the 4th by Jeisson Rosario and Michael Cantu. Their lead was 3-0 with just three innings to play.

The Cubs offense truly came alive for the bottom of the 7th in game two. They tried for the comeback even with their Manager Jimmy Gonzalez ejected from the ballgame. With new catcher Eric Gonzalez at first base, Cam Balego singled to bring him to second.

With two runners on, a wild pitch advanced them both by 90-feet with Chris Singleton batting. Singleton also picked up a base hit to score Gonzalez. The next batter, Jose Gutierrez, grounded out, but Balego still scored with solid baserunning.

Finally, with the tying run at second base, Rafael Narea struck out and ended the game with the final of 3-2.

With the loss, the Cubs surrendered the series lead to Fort Wayne and now will play a matinee tomorrow at 2:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.