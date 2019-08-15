Zach Clark Placed on IL; Wuilder Rodriguez Added

August 15, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions yesterday with two additional moves affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the placement of OF Zach Clark on the Carolina injured list and the assignment of RHP Wuilder Rodriguez to the Mudcats from Rookie Level Rocky Mountain.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 25 active players with six on the injured list.

In summary:

8/15: OF Zach Clark placed on Carolina injured list (as of 8/13).

8/15: RHP Wuilder Rodriguez assigned to Carolina from rookie Rocky Mountain.

The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are in their 29th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

