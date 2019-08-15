Pelicans Score Eight in Seventh, Blast Potomac to Take Series

August 15, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





WOODBRIDGE, Va. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans used an eight-run seventh inning to cruise passed the Potomac Nationals 11-2 on Thursday to capture the series victory from Pfitzner Stadium.

The Pelicans (48-72, 27-26) struck first in the top of the third against Potomac (58-62, 28-25) starter Tim Cate (4-4). With Jose Gutierrez at first, Zac Taylor doubled down the left field line, giving the Birds a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, the Nationals punched back with two runs on an RBI triple from Gilbert Lara and an RBI single by Jack Sundberg to take a 2-1 lead.

Luke Reynolds volleyed back for the Pelicans with a two-run home run in the top of the fourth, staking the Birds to a 3-2 lead, which held until the seventh.

In the top of the seventh, Myrtle Beach exploded for eight runs on eight hits while sending 13 men to the plate. Carlos Sepulveda , who went 3-for-4, doubled home the first run of the inning, scoring Aramis Ademan to give the Birds a 4-2 advantage. Grant Fennell then singled home Taylor, Sepulveda scored on a wild pitch and Cam Balego crushed a two-run bomb to put Myrtle Beach up 8-2 and force a pitching change. Angel Guillen replaced Jacob Howell and allowed a RBI singles to Ademan and Gutierrez before wild pitching Ademan home to cap the eight-run frame and put the Birds in front 11-2.

In his start, Brendon Little (W, 1-1) dominated, going six innings while only surrendering two runs on five hits. He struck out six while not walking a batter to earn his first High-A win.

Next, the Pelicans will start a three-game series against the Salem Red Sox at 7:05 p.m. on Friday from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. The Birds will send LHP Ryan Kellogg (2-7, 4.76 ERA) to the hill while RHP Thad Ward (2-2, 2.28 ERA) will go for the Red Sox. Coverage starts at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Apps.

Friday will be highlighted by Bark in the Park, where your dogs can get in free with the purchase of a Budweiser Thirst Inning Deck ticket. Additionally, Friday will be a Fish Fry Friday with fish fry dinner plates and $2 craft drafts available from 6-8 p.m. It will also be a First Responders Friday, where any first responders can show their ID at the Anderson Brothers bank box office to receive half off their ticket, courtesy of 707 Shooting Range, Allegiant Air, WMBF and Mix 97.7.

The 2019 season is the 21st season for the Pelicans franchise and fifth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Box Office.

