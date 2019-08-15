Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (August 15 at Carolina)

Looking for a sweep, the Dash wrap up their three-game set at Carolina on Thursday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (24-27, 62-53) at Carolina Mudcats (21-31, 60-61)

LHP Konnor Pilkington (3-9, 5.71 ERA) vs. RHP Matt Smith (4-10, 3.59 ERA)

7 p.m. - Five County Stadium (Zebulon, N.C.)

Game #116 (Away Game #58)

CAVANERIO, BULLPEN LEAD DASH

Thanks to a strong start from Jorgan Cavanerio and solid work out of the bullpen, the Dash claimed a 4-2 victory over the Carolina Mudcats on Wednesday afternoon at Five County Stadium. Making his 16th start with the Dash, Cavanerio allowed just one unearned run across five innings. The right-hander held Carolina to just one hit. After Cavanerio's great start, relievers Wyatt Burns, Caleb Frare and Bennett Sousa combined to allow just one additional run. Frare struck out three across 1.1 innings of relief, while Sousa earned the save by pitching a perfect ninth with two strikeouts.

VAUGHN PROMOTED TO WINSTON

Andrew Vaughn, who was picked by the Chicago White Sox out of the University of California-Berkeley with the third overall selection in the 2019 Draft, joined the Dash's roster on July 31. In 13 games played with the Dash, the first-rounder has recorded at least one RBI in nine games. Prior to joining the White Sox system, Vaughn had an incredible career at Cal. As a sophomore in 2018, the first baseman won the Golden Spikes Award as the best amateur baseball player in the United States and the Pac-12 Player of the Year.

NOT ONE, BUT TWO BIG LEAGUERS

It was announced on Saturday that Frare, who pitched for the White Sox this year, has been transferred from Triple-A Charlotte's injured list to Winston-Salem. Acquired from the Yankees for international signing bonus pool money last year, Frare appeared in five games with the White Sox this year. Frare joins Jacob Lindgren as the only members of the Dash that have logged big league time. Lindgren appeared in seven games for the Yankees in 2015.

WALKING ALL OVER CL PITCHING

Walker has been a steady presence at the top of the lineup. Over his last 14 games played, Walker is 22-for-55 with a homer, six doubles, a triple and nine runs. Waker is currently ranked the seventh-best prospect in the Sox system per MLB Pipeline.

KONNOR WITH A "K"

Left-hander Konnor Pilkington will make his 16th start for Winston-Salem on Thursday. Pilkington, who was named the White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month for April, is 2-8 with a 6.04 ERA in 10 second-half starts. However, his last first-half start was spectacular, as he carried a no-hit bid into the sixth against the Mudcats before having it broken up by a single from Ryan Aguilar. His no-hit bid (5.2IP) on June 15 was the longest for a Dash pitcher since Dane Dunning went 6.1 no-hit frames at Myrtle Beach on April 11, 2018, before giving up a hit. A former third-round pick out of Mississippi State, Pilkington has allowed one run or fewer in eight out of 21 starts this year between Low-A Kannapolis and Winston-Salem. More information is available on page 3.

SITTING ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

Despite winning two in a row, Winston-Salem still sits 4.5 games back of Fayetteville with 18 games remaining in the second-half Southern Division wild card race. This comes after finishing second in the first half with a 38-26 record. In the Dash's history (2009-present), Winston has had the best second-half record in the Southern Division five separate times. These years include 2009 (tied with Salem), 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2018 (tied with Buies Creek).

NOT A LOT OF SEPARATION

Outside of four games, the Dash have only played contests where the margin of victory or defeat was less than four runs in the second half. Here is the breakdown of the Dash's record in those 47 games:

One-run games: 6-11

Two-run games: 8-6

Three-run games: 5-4

Four-run games: 3-4

DASH DOTS

Jameson Fisher has posted four multi-hit efforts over his last seven games, going 9-for-26 during that span...Since being placed on the Dash's roster, Frare has posted 2.1 scoreless innings...The Dash are 78-78 all-time against Carolina.

