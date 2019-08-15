Noah Zavolas Placed on IL; Scotty Sunitsch Added

August 15, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions yesterday with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the placement of RHP Noah Zavolas on the Carolina injured list and the assignment of LHP Scotty Sunitsch to the Mudcats from Low-A Wisconsin.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 25 active players with five on the injured list.

In summary:

8/14: RHP Noah Zavolas placed on Carolina injured list (as of 8/14).

8/14: LHP Scotty Sunitsch assigned to Carolina from Low-A Wisconsin.

Sunitsch will wear jersey No. 49.

