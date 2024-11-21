Young Scores, Adds Assist in Loss to Bulldogs

November 21, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the Brantford Bulldogs

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, November 21, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Brantford Bulldogs at the PMC for the first time this season. The Bulldogs pulled ahead in the third period and won the game by a score of 5-2.

Aiden Young led the way for the Petes with a goal and an assist. Jonathan Melee scored, while Ryder McIntyre and Carson Cameron both picked up an assist. Easton Rye stopped 31/35 in the loss, picking up his first career assist in the process.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Brantford Goal (3:06) - Aiden O'Donnell (3), Assists - Luca Testa (4), Tomáš Hamara (10)

Peterborough Goal (8:30) - Jonathan Melee (6), Assists - Ryder McIntyre (2), Aiden Young (4)

Second Period:

Brantford Goal (11:14) - Nikolas Rossetto (3), Assists - Joshua Avery (5), Aiden O'Donnell (1)

Third Period:

Peterborough Goal (9:00) - Aiden Young (6), Assists - Carson Cameron (6), Easton Rye (1)

Brantford Goal (11:40) - Calvin Crombie (2), Assists - Nick Lardis (10), Patrick Thomas (23)

Brantford Goal (15:50) - Nick Lardis (21), Assist - Patrick Thomas (24)

Brantford Empty Net Goal - Nick Lardis (22), Unassisted

The Petes are back in action on Friday, November 22, when they travel to Kingston to take on the Kingston Frontenacs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Slush Puppie Place. The game will be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

