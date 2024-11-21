Rangers and Otters Join to Honour the Highmark Caring Place and the Coping Centre

November 21, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The third Thursday of November marks Children's Grief Awareness Day. Prior to Saturday nights game in Erie, both teams will honour and celebrate the incredible work of The Highmark Caring Place that provides help to children who have experienced loss in their lives. It was with great sadness that we learned of the passing of both the mother and billet mother of Otters defenceman, Matthew Schaefer. This organization has been instrumental in the support of Matthew and many others like him.

The Erie Otters and The Highmark Caring Place have also partnered with The Coping Centre. A similar facility that is located right here in Cambridge, Ontario. We wanted to highlight the amazing efforts they make in supporting those mourning or in periods of grief.

During the game, the Kitchener Rangers will feature a sticker on their helmets which represents The Highmark Caring Place. Coaches and Staff will dawn two pins - one from each centre. The Highmark Caring Place - a button displaying a butterfly and The Coping Centre pin as a broken heart. Players will wear special T-shirts provided by the Highmark Caring Place.

On the Rangers radio broadcast, Mike Farwell and Paul Fixter will give a special interview with Glenn and Roslyn Crichton, Founders and current Directors of The Coping Centre. You can listen to that interview during the first intermission.

Please read below the stories of both these amazing centres and hear from those around both organizations on the impact that they have on people.

The Highmark Caring Place

Children are deeply affected when a family member dies. The Highmark Caring Place provides help to these children by bringing them together with others their age who have also experienced a loss. As an essential community resource, the Caring Place offers services at no charge to grieving families from throughout the community.

Over the last 25 years, the Highmark Caring Place has served more than 100,000 family and community members, with four facilities located the state of Pennsylvania. Consultation services, presentations and resources for schools and other professionals are also provided, all at no charge to those in need.

highmarkcaringplace.com

Children's Grief Awareness Day

Children's Grief Awareness Day, recognized across the U.S. and around the world, was created in 2008 by the Highmark Caring Place. This special day is observed every year on the third Thursday in November-November 21 this year. It provides an opportunity educate the community about children's grief, equip children and adults to support these children, and to honor these children & their ones who died.

childgriefday.com

"We are proud to continue our partnership with the Erie Otters in this unique opportunity to honor children and families who are grieving, along with their loved ones who have died," said Terese LaVallee, Executive Director of the Highmark Caring Place. "The Otters provide so much hope to grieving kids, not only through this initiative, but in all that they do throughout the year. We know how important support is in the life of a child who is grieving, and this night gives us a chance to educate the community about children's grief and equip peers and adults to support these children."

"Every day, people fight battles that we may never see. Especially with an emotion as complex as grief, knowing that you're not alone in your journey can be critical in the healing process. It's with this in mind that our team, organization, and fans wear Blue every year for our annual Children's Grief Awareness Night - to be able to create a space of healing, help, and hope for our community, and to showcase that grief can be a celebration of the memory of loved ones lost." said Shawn Bednard, Erie Otters Director of Communications & Community Outreach, "The Erie Otters are humbled to be able to continue this tremendous initiative with Highmark Caring Place, and continue to grow the reach and impact of the holiday founded right here in Erie of Children's Grief Awareness Day."

The Coping Centre - CHILDREN'S GRIEF AWARENESS

An open letter from Glenn and Roslyn Crichton; "We are honoured to be part of this day joining with the Kitchener Rangers and the Erie Otters and High mark Caring Place to bring awareness to the impact of loss on children.

The Coping Centre is a non-profit charitable organization that is committed to companioning children on their individual grief journeys. We have listened to children over the past 34 years, and they have taught us that they are often the forgotten mourners. People often say that children are resilient, and, in our work, we have seen that to be true but only when a safe and supportive environment is created where they can learn what it means to openly and honestly mourn. We have seen how Coping for Kids support groups have created that safe place in which kids can express their grief through a variety of ways and connect with one another. It is then that resilience grows for grieving children. Often times society encourages the grieving to keep their grief inside and act appropriately. Children too often hide their pain and confusion which can lead to complications physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually as they grow.

Coping Bereavement Support Groups exists to companion children and their families in their grief and if we can be of any help we would encourage you to contact us at www.copingcentre.com."

THE COPING CENTRE:

1740 Blair Road Cambridge, Ontario N3H 4R8 www.copingcentre.com

Tel: (519) 650-0852 Toll Free: 1-877-554-4498 Fax: 1-866-756-7547

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.