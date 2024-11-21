Holiday Flex Packs Are Here

November 21, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







This season, give the gift of Kingston Frontenacs hockey with our Holiday Flex Pack, presented by Canadian Tire!

Starting at just $135.00 (taxes included), you'll get an exclusive 6 + 1 ticket package plus a $10 Canadian Tire gift card. That's seven game vouchers for the price of six, along with bonus value from Canadian Tire!

6 ticket vouchers can be redeemed for any remaining home game during the 2024-25 regular season.

1 additional ticket voucher is valid for the Frontenacs' games on January 1st, 3rd, or 17th.

A $10 Canadian Tire gift card.

Packages:

Silver Packages: $135.00

Gold Packages: $152.00

Save up to $79.69 with this package!

Holiday Flex Packs are available now and can be purchased by:

Visiting the Fronts Shop in person.

Calling us at 613-329-5963.

Stopping by our ticket booth on the main concourse during the next home game.

Don't miss out-make this holiday season unforgettable with the perfect gift for every Fronts fan!

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.