Holiday Flex Packs Are Here
November 21, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
This season, give the gift of Kingston Frontenacs hockey with our Holiday Flex Pack, presented by Canadian Tire!
Starting at just $135.00 (taxes included), you'll get an exclusive 6 + 1 ticket package plus a $10 Canadian Tire gift card. That's seven game vouchers for the price of six, along with bonus value from Canadian Tire!
6 ticket vouchers can be redeemed for any remaining home game during the 2024-25 regular season.
1 additional ticket voucher is valid for the Frontenacs' games on January 1st, 3rd, or 17th.
A $10 Canadian Tire gift card.
Packages:
Silver Packages: $135.00
Gold Packages: $152.00
Save up to $79.69 with this package!
Holiday Flex Packs are available now and can be purchased by:
Visiting the Fronts Shop in person.
Calling us at 613-329-5963.
Stopping by our ticket booth on the main concourse during the next home game.
Don't miss out-make this holiday season unforgettable with the perfect gift for every Fronts fan!
