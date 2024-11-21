Watch Spirit vs. Knights Live on WNEM TV5+, Presented by Jet's Pizza

November 21, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - This Saturday, the Spirit clash with a bitter rival in the London Knights on Military Appreciation night. Fans in the Great Lakes Bay Region will be able to catch the game live on WNEM TV5+, joining pregame coverage in progress at 7:00pm. Saturday's broadcast is being presented locally by Jet's Pizza.

WNEM TV5+ Listings:

Antenna: 5.2

Charter/Spectrum: 199

Comcast/Xfinity: 4

Saturday's live WNEM TV5+ broadcast will be the second of five regular season Spirit broadcasts locally. Additional games will be broadcast live on December 20th (vs. Flint), February 1st (vs. Kitchener), and March 8th (vs. Brantford).

Fans can tune in to every regular season and playoff Spirit game on CHL TV and 100.5 FM WSGW, with pregame coverage beginning 15 minutes prior to puck drop.

