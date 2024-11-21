Game Day - November 21 - GUE vs. NB

November 21, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Storm are off on the yearly northern Ontario road trip with the first stop in North Bay for a visit with the Battalion.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Vilmer Alriksson

107th overall pick of the Vancouver Canucks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft

Has 13 points (4 goals, 9 assists) in 15 games this season

Who to Watch - North Bay Battalion

Ethan Procyszyn

68th overall pick of the Anaheim Ducks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Has 24 points (15 goals, 9 assists) in 20 games this season

Head-to-Head

The Storm had a pair of wins over the Battalion last season, including a 4-1 win on the road and a 3-1 win at the Sleeman Centre.

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Kingston 0-0-0-0 Guelph 0-0-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. North Bay 0-2-0-0 Guelph 2-0-0-0

Last 5 Years North Bay 2-4-0-0 Guelph 4-2-0-0

Last 5 Years @ North Bay North Bay 1-2-0-0 Guelph 2-1-0-0

Last 5 Years @ Guelph North Bay 1-2-0-0 Guelph 2-1-0-0

Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2024

