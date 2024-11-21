Weekend Preview: November 21-24

Thursday, November 21st at Windsor:

The Colts enter the WFCU Centre in Windsor to kickstart the road trip. Entering tonight's matchup, the last time the Colts skated away with a victory at the WFCU Centre was February, 5th, 2018 with the Colts winning 5-4 in overtime. Tonight's game sees seven members between both clubs selected at the 2024 NHL Draft, Cole Beaudoin being the highest drafted amongst the group. Windsor has protected home ice well this season, only losing twice at home.

Saturday, November 23rd at Flint:

Acquired via trade in August, Tristan Bertucci returns to Flint after spending his first three seasons dawning their colours. The Dallas Stars prospect enters the weekend with nine points (one goal, eight assists) through the Colts' 19 games. The Colts enter Saturday night's game with a perfect record at the Dort Financial Center, winning all their game since the 2015-16 season.

Sunday, November 24th at Sarnia:

A quick turnaround for the Colts on Sunday afternoon will see the Colts return over the border for a matchup with the Sarnia Sting. The Colts will be looking for revenge from last season which saw Sarnia win both meetings. Following the game, Colts defenceman Kashawn Aitcheson will head to London for the CHL USA Prospect Challenge on Tuesday night before playing in Oshawa on Wednesday.

