Rangers Sign 2023 Draft Pick Haeden Ellis to OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

November 21, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers announced today the signing of Haeden Ellis (HAY-din Ellis) to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Ellis, 17, spent last season in the OJHL playing for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres. In 43 games with the Jr. Sabres, he amassed 40 points scoring 18 goals along with 22 assists. He also featured in three games for the United States National Development Program (NTDP), seven for the U17 NTDP (2G, 1A), and one game for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the USHL scoring in that game.

So far this season, the 5-foot-10 forwards has suited up in twelve games for the Cedar Rapid RoughRiders where he totalled three points (2G, 1A).

"We would like to welcome Haeden and the Ellis family to the Rangers organization. Haeden is a skilled, smart and competitive player," said Kitchener Rangers General Manager, Mike McKenzie. "We look forward to playing a role and seeing his development in Kitchener and feel he will thrive in the positive and professional environment the OHL offers."

The Buffalo, NY native was drafted by the Kitchener Rangers in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection in the eighth round (149th overall) which now has nine players signed to OHL contracts with the Rangers from that draft class - eight from the first eight rounds.

Haeden is committed to play at Northeastern University for the 2026-27 season.

