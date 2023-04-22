Yorke Creates Double Trouble for Reading in a 3-2 Win

April 22, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Nick Yorke's two doubles led the Portland Sea Dogs (10-4) in their 3-2 win over the Reading Fightin Phils (4-10) on Saturday afternoon at Hadlock Field. Yorke finished the day two-for-four with two runs and two doubles and now has five extra-base hits this season for the Sea Dogs.

After two scoreless innings, the scoring started in the bottom of the third inning when Nick Yorke doubled to lead off the inning before Ceddanne Rafaela doubled him home and Portland was on the board, 1-0. A single by Matthew Lugo would score Rafaela for the second run of the inning and Portland extended their lead, 2-0.

Reading would counter in the top of the fifth inning with two runs of their own. Portland's starter Wyatt Olds issued back-to-back walks to Herbert Iser and Madison Stokes. Johan Rojas doubled on a fly ball to left field that allowed them both to score and Reading tied it up, 2-2.

Yorke recorded his second leadoff double of the game in the bottom of the seventh to continue the momentum at the plate. He then stole third base and came around to score on a throwing error by the catcher and Portland took back the lead, 3-2.

Portland reliever RHP Theo Denlinger (1-1, 1.29 ERA) earned the win after tossing 2.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while striking out two. He did not issue a walk. RHP Ryan Miller (1) recorded his first save of the season tossing 1.0 inning allowing two hits while striking out one. He did not issue a walk in his appearance. The loss was issued to RHP Brett Schulze (2-1, 4.05 ERA) after tossing 1.1 innings allowing one run on one hit while striking out two. He did not issue a walk.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field for the final game of the six-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils tomorrow, April 23rd with first pitch is slated for 1:00pm. RHP Sterling Sharp (0-0, 0.75 ERA) will have the start for Portland while Reading will give the ball to LHP David Parkinson (0-0, 2.89 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.