April 22, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS FALL ON FRIDAY NIGHT Portland fell to Reading last night 10-1 at Hadlock Field. The scoring started early with a solo home run off the bat of Oliver Dunn in the top of the first and Reading took the lead, 1-0. The Sea Dogs answered in the bottom of the second inning with a leadoff home run by Matthew Lugo and the game was tied, 1-1. Lugo finished the night two-for-three with a homer and double. He continues to lead the team with seven doubles. Reading took control in the fourth inning as six runs would come across to score. After back-to-back walks issued to Dunn and Carlos De La Cruz, Matt Kroon doubled on a fly ball to center field allowing them both to score. Wendell Rijo then singled home Kroon and the Fightin Phils continued to lead, 4-1. After a single by Cam Cannon and another walk drawn by Nick Podkul to load the bases, Johan Rojas was hit-by-a-pitch to drive home another run. In his second at-bat of the inning, Dunn doubled on a line drive to right field allowing Cannon and Podkul to score, extending Reading's lead, 7-1. A pair of singles and a walk would load the bases for Reading in the top of the sixth. A bases-loaded walk drawn by Dunn would allow Cannon to score before a sacrifice fly hit by De La Cruz would score Podkul. Another sacrifice fly hit by Kroon allowed enough time for Rojas to score the final run of the inning and Reading led, 10-1.

LARGEST DEFEAT OF THE SEASON Portland's loss last night was the largest deficit of the year for the Sea Dogs. In their three previous losses, the Sea Dogs had only lost by margins of one or two runs.

LASER LUGO In last night's loss, Matthew Lugo continued to display power at the plate. He blasted his first home run of the season over the Maine Monster to tie the game, 1-1 in the second inning. Lugo is 5-for-10 in the series with three doubles, a home run, two runs and an RBI.

SEASON HIGHS ON THE MOUND Portland's pitching staff recorded season highs in both strikeouts and walks last night. CJ Liu, Rio Gomez, Skylar Arias and Dylan Spacke combined for 16 strikeouts, but also issued nine walks which are both season-highs for the Sea Dogs this season.

COREY ROSIER ON A STREAK Sea Dogs outfielder Corey Rosier is currently riding a six-game hitting streak, the longest active streak for Portland. During his six games, he is hitting .318 (7-for-22) with three runs, a double and two RBI. He has been a force on the basepaths with six stolen bases and has eight on the season.

DAY GAMES SO FAR Portland is playing their fifth day game of the year today. They are 3-1 in day games, and 2-0 in day games at home. The lone loss came in New Hampshire against the Fisher Cats.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs are in first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 2.0 games ahead of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and Somerset Patriots. The Fightin Phils are in last place in the division, 5.0 games behind Portland.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 22, 2008 Andrew Pinckney blasted a grand slam and knocked in five runs as the Sea Dogs beat New Hampshire 11-2 on Tuesday night. Portland scored five times off losing pitcher Brandon Magee (0-3) in the fifth inning.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Wyatt Olds makes his third start of the season today for Portland and his first at Hadlock Field. He last pitched April 16 at New Hampshire. In 1.2 innings, he allowed two runs on one hit while walking four and striking out three. He hit two batters with pitches.

