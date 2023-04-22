Hentges Tosses Scoreless Frame, Harrisburg Strikes Late to Beat Akron 7-4

The Harrisburg Senators rally back with two in the eighth and five in the ninth to shock the Akron RubberDucks 7-4 on Saturday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Trailing 4-0 entering the eighth inning, Harrisburg once again looked to capitalize on the RubberDucks late inning bullpen. The Senators cut the lead in half in the eighth with back-to-back RBI singles by Drew Millas and Jose Sanchez to make it 4-2 Akron. Harrisburg kept the momentum going in the ninth, loading the bases for Frankie Tostado, who launched a grand slam to put the Senators ahead 6-4.

Mound Presence

Ross Carver got the start for Akron an allowed two quick hits in the bottom of the first. But the right-hander benefited from a heads up play by Angel Martinez to cut a runner down to far off of third and then picked up a big strikeout to escape the inning. Carver in total tossed three plus innings allowing no runs on two hits while punching out four. Shane McCarthy followed with a scoreless inning. Sam Hentges entered for his second rehab outing. The Cleveland left-hander tossed a scoreless inning allowing a two hits and a walk while striking out one. Hentges threw 22 pitches (13 strikes) and topped out at 96 mph. Mason Hickman followed with two scoreless innings. Cade Smith allowed three runs in his inning and a third. Bradley Hanner allowed four runs in two-thirds of an inning.

Duck Tales

Akron opened the game hot offensively. Petey Halpin led off the game with a single and stole second before coming around to score on a Bryan Lavastida single to make it 1-0 Ducks. In the second inning, Johnathan Rodriguez opened the inning with a single before coming around to score on a RBI double by Joe Naranjo. Halpin reached on an error later in the inning, which allowed Naranjo to score and make it 3-0 Akron. The RubberDucks added another in the sixth when Naranjo was robbed of a base hit by Trey Harris' diving stop, which allowed Julian Escobedo to score and make it 4-0 Akron.

Notebook

Hentges combined to work two scoreless innings allowing three hits, one walk and two strikeouts in his two rehab appearances this week...Johnathan Rodriguez collected his first multi-hit game of the season with three hits...Game Time: 2:56...Attendance: 2,112.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude the series with the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday, April 23 with a doubleheader starting at 1:05 p.m. at Canal Park. Akron right-hander Hunter Stanley (0-1, 4.00 ERA) is scheduled to face Harrisburg left-hander Alex Troop (1-1, 7.56 ERA) in game one. Akron lefty Joey Cantillo (0-0, 1.29 ERA) will take on Harrisburg righty Michael Cuevas (0-0, 10.13 ERA) in game two. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

