Cantrelle, Williams Launch Squirrels to 2-0 Shutout Win over SeaWolves

RICHMOND, Va. - Backed by a stellar pitching performance and clutch hits, the Richmond Flying Squirrels collected their first shutout win of the year in a 2-0 victory over the Erie SeaWolves Saturday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (9-5) secured the series win against the SeaWolves (6-8) and scored both runs with two outs.

Richmond starter Kai-Wei Teng racked up eight strikeouts over four scoreless innings with one hit allowed. Over three starts, Teng leads the Richmond pitching staff with 25 total punchouts.

Nick Swiney (Win, 2-0) followed with four scoreless innings and four strikeouts, stranding all four baserunners allowed. Evan Gates (Save, 2) tossed a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout to secure the Richmond win.

The Flying Squirrels were held scoreless across the first four innings. Brett Auerbach drew a leadoff walk in the fifth inning and Hayden Cantrelle drove him home with an RBI double to push Richmond ahead, 1-0. Cantrelle finished the night 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run.

With Cantrelle at first and two outs in the seventh, Carter Williams notched his first Double-A hit off an RBI double and the Flying Squirrels moved to a 2-0 lead.

Erie starter Sawyer Gipson-Long (Loss, 2-2) worked five innings, allowing one hit, one run and one walk with four strikeouts.

Right-hander Landen Roupp will make his season debut for Richmond opposed by Erie right-hander Wilmer Flores (0-2, 14.04).

