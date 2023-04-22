Late Run Leads Portland to 3-2 Win over Reading

(Portland, ME) - A seventh-inning throwing error on a stolen base put the Portland Sea Dogs up for good in a 3-2 victory over the Reading Fightin Phils on Saturday afternoon.

Portland would threaten in the bottom of the first inning, with runners on first and second with two outs. But, Josh Hendrickson would send down the red-hot Matthew Lugo on three pitches to escape the early jam.

The Sea Dogs would once again put Hendrickson in a jam in the bottom of the second, with runners on second and third after a wild pitch. Phillip Sikes would ground out to third though to end the inning and keep the game scoreless. Reading would follow with two runners on in the top of the third, but a nifty double play by Lugo at third ended the fame.

Portland would open up the scoring in the bottom of the third. Nick Yorke led off the inning with a double off the Maine Monster, then Ceddanne Rafaela would immediately follow with a double down the left field line to score Yorke and put the Sea Dogs up 1-0. The scoring was not done there as Lugo floated a single to shallow center that scored Rafaela and put Portland up 2-0.

In the top of the fifth, Reading would get two base runners on quickly thanks to back-to-back walks. The two walks chased Portland starter Wyatt Olds from the game after 4.1 innings pitched where he did not allow a hit. Jacob Webb came in relief and immediately surrendered a double to Johan Rojas which tied the game at two. Rojas' two-bagger was also Reading's first hit of the day.

Zach Linginfelter entered on the mound for the R-Phils in the bottom of the fifth. He relieved Hendrickson who threw four innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits, while walking two and striking out five.

Linginfelter would get himself into trouble with runners on the corners and two outs in the bottom of the sixth. That would end his day and Reading would bring Brett Schulze out of the bullpen to try and shut down Portland and keep the game tied. It took one pitch for Schulze to escape the jam and get out of the sixth with the game still knotted at two.

Yorke would double to open up the bottom of the seventh inning. He then swiped third and an errant throw from Reading catcher Herbert Iser would go into left field and allow Yorke to score. The error would put the Sea Dogs back ahead 3-2. With two on, a diving catch in shallow center from Rojas kept it a one-run deficit for the R-Phils.

After the R-Phils went down 1-2-3 in the top of the eighth, Max Kuhns entered and made quick work of the Sea Dogs, sending the game to the ninth and Reading's final chance at the plate. Cam Cannon led off the top of the ninth with a double to left and put the R-Phils tying run in scoring position. Pedro Martinez would then follow with a single off the leg of Portland's pitcher Ryan Miller to put runners on the corners with two outs in the ninth. Rojas would fly out to center to end the game and stifle Reading's rally.

Theo Denlinger would earn the win to Portland to improve to 1-1 on the season. The loss went to Reading's Schulze, who drops to 2-1. Miller picked up the save, his first of the season for the Sea Dogs.

With the loss, Reading falls to 4-10 and Portland improves to 10-4 with the win. Portland now holds a 3-2 edge in this week's six-game series with the finale set for tomorrow. The final game of the series is set for tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m. You can watch the action on MiLB TV.

