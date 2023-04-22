Rain Washes Away Baysox and Curve Saturday

CURVE, Pa. - Saturday's game between Altoona and Bowie was postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on Wednesday, June 21 with a doubleheader consisting of a pair of 7-inning games beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets to Saturday's game may be exchanged for any 2023 game at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the box office. The box office is open Monday-Thursday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Fridays 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Saturday's Teacher of the Year recognition and Book Drive have been rescheduled for May 13 when the Curve host the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) at 4:00 p.m.

The Curve and Baysox will play the finale of their series on Sunday at Peoples Natural Gas Field at 1:00 p.m. with RHP Aaron Shortridge on the mound for Altoona and RHP Garrett Stallings on the bump for Bowie. The first 1,000 fans through the gates at PNG Field on Sunday will receive a Yinzer Rally Towel presented by Lakeview Sheds and Vinyl Products on the team's first Yinzer game of the season.

The Curve are proud to celebrate our 25th Anniversary season in 2023. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

