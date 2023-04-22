Ponies Doubled Up By Yard Goats On Saturday Night

HARTFORD, CT - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (6-8) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats 4-2 on Saturday night at Dunkin' Park. The Yard Goats scored four runs over the first two innings and that proved to be enough, as Hartford won its second game of the series.

Hartford (7-7) got on the board against Binghamton starter Mike Vasil (0-1) as Julio Carreras hit a two-out RBI single that put the Yard Goats up 1-0. In the second, the Yard Goats plated three on RBI doubles from Colin Simpson and Hunter Goodman along with an RBI single from Drew Romo.

Vasil would settle down as the righty allowed three earned runs on seven hits over five innings with no walks and seven strikeouts. Binghamton would get on the board in the fourth as it loaded the bases with one out and Mateo Gil hit a sacrifice fly to right to cut the Ponies deficit to 4-1.

In the fifth, the Ponies again loaded the bases, this time with none out. Matt Rudick drove home Rowdey Jordan from third on an RBI single to center to trim Hartford's lead to 4-2. With the bases still loaded, Yard Goats reliever Fineas Del Bonta-Smith (1-0) retired the next three batters without surrendering a run. That would be the last time either team scored the rest of the game.

Nick Kuzia retired the side in order in the ninth for his second save of the series and third of the year.

The Rumble Ponies go for the series win as they close out the six-game set with the Yard Goats in Hartford on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is at 1:10 PM and pregame coverage gets underway at 12:55 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: JT Schwartz extended his hitting streak to six games with a single to left in the first...RHP Kolby Kubichek pitched three scoreless frames in relief...Binghamton pitchers struck out 10 Hartford batters on the night.

