Yeltsin Encarnacion Released from Roster

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Minnesota Twins and the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce that Yeltsin Encarnacion has been released from the Cedar Rapids roster. Minnesota Twins Senior Manager, Minor League Operations Brian Maloney disseminated this roster move.

Encarnacion played at every level of the Twins minor league system during his career including stints with the Kernels in 2019 and 2021. The versatile infielder from Azua, Dominican Republic batted .258 with six home runs and 124 runs batted in over six active seasons in the organization. He was originally signed February 23, 2015 by Minnesota as an international free agent.

With this transaction, Cedar Rapids now has a roster consisting of 29 active players along with five people on the injured list and one man on the restricted list.

The Kernels will play the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday in the opener of a six-game series at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Cedar Rapids right-hander Louie Varland (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled to pitch against Timber Rattlers right-hander Freisis Adames (3-1, 6.07). Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will broadcast the game on www.kernels.com.

Cedar Rapids hosts the Quad Cities River Bandits for its next homestand from August 3 through August 8. Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

