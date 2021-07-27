Beloit Snappers Announce ABC Supply Opening Day/Week Details

BELOIT, WI - The Beloit Snappers are set to return home one week from tonight for Opening Day at ABC Supply Stadium, kicking off a six-game homestand against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Tuesday, August 3 at 6:35 p.m. CT, and details for the inaugural series are set.

The privately funded, 3,500-capacity downtown multi-use facility features a 360-degree walk-able concourse, two party decks, a 40"x40" high-definition videoboard, grass berm, and a downtown centerfield entrance to the ballpark. Featuring an indoor suite-level ballroom and artificial turf, the stadium will host youth sports, concerts, and other community events throughout the year.

Fans have a chance to get a sneak peek of ABC Supply Stadium this Thursday by joining the Beloit Snappers for the first-ever event at the new ballpark, a family movie night featuring a special showing of "The Sandlot" for just $5. Capacity is limited. Click here for tickets. Season ticket holders are allowed into the movie night for free.

Here's what fans attending Opening Day at ABC Supply Stadium on Tuesday, August 3 can expect.

- Ticket Availability: A very limited number of tickets remains available for the Tuesday, August 3 game, but fans can access tickets to Opening Day at ABC Supply Stadium and the rest of the homestand by visiting SnappersBaseball.com.

- Parking Lots: Gates to the parking lots will open at 5:00 p.m. CT. The Snappers urge fans to plan ahead when considering parking options for Tuesday's game. While there is limited parking at ABC Supply Stadium, there is ample (over 900 spaces) on-street and off-street parking in downtown Beloit, all of which is free. Visit SnappersBaseball.com to view maps of these parking

locations . However, please note that parking is prohibited in some areas which are clearly posted. The Snappers ask that you please follow all parking ordinances.

- Gates: Gates to ABC Supply Stadium will be open to the public at 5:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday. Consistent with past policy, on game days, the gates to ABC Supply stadium will open to the public one hour prior to the scheduled game time.

- Giveaway: Upon entering Tuesday's game, all fans in attendance will receive a commemorative ticket from the inaugural game at ABC Supply Stadium, as well as a special keepsake as they exit the ballpark.

- Pre-Game Entertainment: Members of the UW-Madison Marching Band will be playing on the concourse prior to the game.

- Ceremonial First Pitch: Former Indianapolis Colts Coach and Beloit Native Jim Caldwell will be throwing out a ceremonial first pitch.

- National Anthem: The award-winning Beloit Memorial Jazz Orchestra will be performing the national anthem on Opening Day.

- First Pitch: Don't miss the first pitch thrown by the Beloit Snappers in the new ballpark at 6:35 p.m. CT.

- Concessions: While no outside food or drink will be permitted at ABC Supply Stadium, fans should be prepared to being their appetite as the brand-new concessions concepts from Geronimo will be available beginning on Tuesday. There's something for everyone, including stadium classics like burgers at Pohlman's; sausages sourced from local staple Pinnon's Meats at Sausage Haus; street tacos, nachos and more at el Jefe's; carnival fare at Wisco on a Stick; a variety of Philly cheesesteaks at Big Philly's; and a tasty meatball sandwich at The Meat Ball. Not to be missed is Food Truck Alley, which will bring in a rotating selection of food trucks from local vendors on game days.

- Post-Game: Fans are encouraged to stay for a post-game fireworks show.

- Social Media: Fans can interact with the Snappers on social media by following the team on Facebook and by following @SnappersBaseball on Twitter and Instagram and using the hashtag #OhSnap.

Can't attend the game in person? Be sure to tune in! Beginning Tuesday, August 3, WIFR/WMTV will televise every Snappers home game at ABC Supply Stadium through the remainder of the 2021 season. Fans can tune in to (Circle Network) channel 23.4 out of Rockford or (Antenna TV) channel 15.4 out of Madison. Fans can also subscribe to MiLB.TV to catch all home and away games.

Details regarding the remainder of the opening series against the Timber Rattlers are also complete.

Wednesday, August 4-6:35 p.m. CT

Thursday, August 5-6:35 p.m. CT

Thirsty Thursday - Fans 21+ can enjoy two-for-one pricing on Busch Lights all night long.

Friday, August 6-6:35 p.m. CT

Saturday, August 7-6:35 p.m. CT

Saturday Night Fireworks - Fans are encouraged to stick around after the game for a post -game fireworks show.

Sunday, August 8-6:35 p.m. CT

Seltzer Sunday - Fans can enjoy two-for-one savings on select seltzers (Truly, White Claw Black Cherry, White Claw Mango and Vizzy).

Sunday Family Fun Day - Kids (12 and under) can run the bases following the game. Families and friends are welcome to stick around and have a catch in the outfield, after Kids Run the Bases.

For more information on tickets or group outing at ABC Supply Stadium, fans are encouraged to call the Snappers front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.

