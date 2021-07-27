Reds Michael Feliz Expected to Pitch for Dragons Tonight on MLB Rehab Assignment

DAYTON, OHIO - Cincinnati Reds pitcher Michael Feliz is expected to see action tonight (Tuesday, July 27) for the Dayton Dragons on a Major League Baseball injury rehabilitation assignment when the Dragons host the Lake County Captains at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark.

Feliz (feh-LEEZ) would become the 36th member of the Reds to complete a Major League injury rehabilitation assignment with the Dragons, and the second in the last two weeks. Jeff Hoffman pitched for the Dragons on July 16. The list of Reds players who have completed rehab assignments with the Dragons includes Jose Rijo, Joey Votto, Aroldis Chapman, Brandon Phillips, and Johnny Cueto, among others. Feliz is returning from a right elbow injury.

Feliz made nine relief appearances for the Reds this season before going on the injured list after his outing on June 6. He has made four relief appearances with Triple-A Louisville in July on an MLB rehab assignment with the Bats, tossing four scoreless innings. Feliz also pitched in seven Major League games with the Pittsburgh Pirates early this season.

Feliz has pitched in 222 Major League games since his career began in 2015 with the Houston Astros. He pitched in at least 40 MLB games over four straight years from 2016-19. He is 28 years old and a native of the Dominican Republic.

The Dragons open a six-game series against the Lake County Captains tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark. For ticket information, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com.

