Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Tuesday

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 l Game # 72

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Lake County Captains (38-34) at Dayton Dragons (39-32)

RH Kevin Coulter (4-3, 6.38) vs. RH Lyon Richardson (2-4, 5.72)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Indians) in the first game of a six-game series. 2021 Season Series: Lake County 4, Dayton 2 (all games at Lake County, June 1-6).

Reds MLB Rehab Tonight: Reds relief pitcher Michael Feliz is expected to throw one inning for the Dragons tonight on an MLB rehab assignment.

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton 5, Fort Wayne 3. Victor Ruiz had two doubles and three RBI and Carson Spiers tossed five strong innings for his second win of the series. Spiers allowed just one run on three hits with one walk and eight strikeouts. Garrett Wolforth had two hits, a run scored, and an RBI in his first game with the Dragons. Miguel Hernandez also contributed two hits. Vin Timpanelli pitched a scoreless ninth for the save in his first Dragons appearance.

Road Trip Ending Sunday: The Dragons won 3 of 6 games at Fort Wayne. Dayton batted .256 on the trip and averaged 3.33 runs per game. The team ERA on the trip was 4.06 (best ERA in a series since June 22-27 at West Michigan). The Dragons committed five errors in the six games.

Player Notes

Francisco Urbaez had a 15-game hitting streak snapped on Thursday night. This was the longest Dragons hitting streak since Jose (Garcia) Barrero hit safely in 17 straight from August 14-September 2, 2018. Urbaez still has an active 32-game on-base streak. Urbaez is second in the league in batting average at .332. He is batting .354 over his last 45 games since May 29.

Victor Ruiz is batting .330 with 11 doubles over his last 23 games to raise his average from .213 to .274.

Miguel Hernandez is batting .354 over his last 13 games.

Mariel Bautista is batting .316 over his last 12 games including his first home run of the season and nine RBI.

Alex McGarry is batting .375 (9 for 24) over his last seven games.

Quin Cotton is batting .412 (7 for 17) over his last four games.

Juan Martinez is batting .438 (7 for 16) over his last four games.

Reliever Matt Gill over his last five appearances: 2-0, 9.2 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 10 SO, 1.86 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wed., July 28 (7:05 p.m.): Lake County RH Xzavion Curry (3-1, 3.00) at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (2-4, 4.15)

Thu., July 29 (7:05 p.m.): Lake County LH Zach Draper (0-0, 4.50) at Dayton RH Noah Davis (3-6, 3.60)

Fri., July 30 (7:08 p.m.): Lake County RH Daniel Espino (0-2, 6.00) at Dayton LH Jacques Pucheu (3-1. 4.20)

Sat., July 31 (7:08 p.m.): Lake County RH Hunter Gaddis (2-6, 5.26) at Dayton RH Carson Spiers (3-1, 3.94)

Sun., August 1 (2:08 p.m.): Lake County RH Mason Hickman (5-5, 5.01) at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson

