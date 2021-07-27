Series Preview: Peoria Chiefs vs. Beloit Snappers III

July 27, 2021







After splitting their last series versus the first place Quad Cities River Bandits, the Peoria Chiefs will return to Dozer Park this week to face off against the Beloit Snappers, the High-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. This will be the third overall series between the two teams and the second to take place at Dozer Park. Here's a viewing guide for this week's series.

Last series vs. Beloit

Peoria and Beloit last faced each other on June 15-20 where Beloit took the series 4-2. Peoria's lone two wins came on July 15 and 20, the first and final games of the series. Nick Trogrlic-Iverson was solid in the first game, striking out eight batters in five innings on the mound while Leandro Cedeno drove in four of Peoria's six total runs. The finale saw two homers from Jhon Torres and Brady Whalen and a clutch hit from Francisco Hernandez carry the Chiefs to a 6-3 win.

Who To Watch: Beloit

Victor Victor Mesa: Despite being more athletic than his younger brother Victor Jr, Victor Victor Mesa has had his fair share of struggles this season. The older Mesa brother was recently demoted to Beloit after a stint in Double-A Pensacola. Since then, he has hit safely in seven out of his last eight games with three doubles and four walks over the past week. With a player who has something to prove, watch out for Victor Victor Mesa this week.

Thomas Jones: Jones has played well over the past two weeks, slashing .333/.375/.556 with two homers and four runs driven in. He is also a threat to steal a bag with 21 stolen bases so far this season. Jones is an all-around threat who needs to be kept in check on the basepaths in order for Peoria to have a chance.

M.D. Johnson: Since being brought up from Low-A Jupiter a few weeks ago, Johnson has been stellar for Beloit. He has given up only one earned run in 19 innings on the mound in three starts. For a team with a mediocre pitching staff, Johnson has been a bright spot for the Snappers as of late.

Peoria's Last Series: Peoria managed to split their last series against the first-place Quad Cities River Bandits in Davenport last week. The three series wins came off a three game winning streak from Thursday to Saturday.

Who To Watch: Peoria

Masyn Winn: A second-round selection by the Cardinals in the 2020 draft, Masyn Winn is a must-see viewing for those at home. As a two-way player, he possesses one of the strongest throwing arms at shortstop and a plus fastball on the mound. In Palm Beach, Winn slashed .262/.370/.388 with three home runs, 34 runs batted in, and 16 stolen bases. Winn will be an exciting player to watch in Peoria.

Jordan Walker: After going through an adjustment to High-A pitching, Walker looks to be catching on in the last week. He has hit two home runs and driven in three runs in his last two games. He is beginning to look like what Chiefs and Cardinals fans imagined when he first arrived in Peoria. The duo of Walker and Winn will be one to watch for the remainder of the season.

Connor Lunn: Lunn has been fantastic in his last three starts. Combined, he has only given up two runs while striking out 13 batters in two straight quality starts. Lunn's quiet consistency has been remarkable as of late.

Single Game Ticket Information

August and September single game tickets are now on sale! Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and on Friday's from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. The box office will be closed for lunch daily between 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The Peoria Chiefs are locally owned and operated and play their games at Dozer Park. The Chiefs are a committed community asset and premier entertainment venue for families and individuals in Central Illinois.

High-A Central League Stories from July 27, 2021

