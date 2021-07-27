Dragons Carson Spiers Earns Second Pitcher of the Week Honor of 2021 Season

July 27, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release









Dayton Dragons pitcher Carson Spiers

(Dayton Dragons) Dayton Dragons pitcher Carson Spiers(Dayton Dragons)

DAYTON, OHIO - Dayton Dragons pitcher Carson Spiers (SPY-ers) has been named the High-A Central League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 19-July 25. Spiers earned the same honor for the week of June 7-June 13.

Spiers made two starts during the week and earned the victory in each outing. On July 20, he tossed five scoreless innings at Fort Wayne, facing only one batter over the minimum. He allowed only two hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. He induced a double play to eliminate one of the two base runners against him. On July 25, Spiers again tossed five innings at Fort Wayne, allowing one run on three hits with one walk and eight strikeouts.

For the week, Spiers was 2-0 with a 0.90 ERA, working 10 innings and allowing one run on five hits with one walk and 15 strikeouts. With the Dragons in 2021, Spiers is 3-1 with a 3.94 ERA in 11 appearances including seven starts. He began the 2021 season with Daytona, the Reds Low-A affiliate, where he worked as a starting pitcher, going 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA. Spiers joined the Dragons on May 26.

Spiers was signed as a non-drafted free agent in 2020 by the Cincinnati Reds out of Clemson University, where he had served as the Tigers closer. He is the nephew of Bill Spiers, who spent 13 years in the Major Leagues from 1989-2001.

So far in 2021, the Dragons have been well represented in the Batter and Pitcher of the Week awards in the High-A Central League. Brian Rey was named the Batter of the Week for each of the first two weeks of the season (May 3-9; May 10-16). Lyon Richardson was the Pitcher of the Week for the first week (May 3-9). Graham Ashcraft was the Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 31-June 6, and Spiers has earned the Pitcher of the Week honor two times.

Rey was the Cincinnati Reds Minor League Batter of the Month for May, while Ashcraft was the Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month in June.

The Dragons open a six-game series against the Lake County Captains tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark. For ticket information, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from July 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.