Gragg, Pages Lead Way to Win over Beloit

PEORIA, Ill. - The Chiefs pounded out 13 hits, Pedro Pages reached base five times and Logan Gragg threw seven innings of one-run ball en route to a 4-2 victory over Beloit on Tuesday. It was the Chiefs fourth win in their last five contests.

The Chiefs collected seven hits through the first three innings but they could not break through against Beloit starter Zach King. In the game, the Chiefs were just 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position but collected timely hits late in the ballgame.

Beloit used consecutive hits in the fifth inning to strike first Tuesday night. After a Nic Ready double, Marcos Rivera singled him home to take a 1-0 advantage. It was the lone blemish on Gragg's line, as he threw seven innings, allowed just four hits and struck out three. He's allowed just two runs over his last two home starts.

The Peoria offense answered quickly, however, tying the game in the bottom of the fifth. Masyn Winn, the Cardinals second-round selection in the 2020 draft, was driven in by the Cardinals 2020 first-round pick, Jordan Walker, who doubled Winn home. Walker has now driven in a run in three straight contests.

In the sixth inning, the Chiefs took advantage of two Beloit errors to take a lead they would not relinquish. After a bloop single from Tyler Reichenborn, a throwing error allowed Todd Lott to score from third base to give Peoria a 2-1 lead. Later, Walker reached on a fielding error to extend the lead to 3-1. An inning later, a home run from Pages made it 4-1.

Beloit threatened in the eighth inning against Enmanuel Solano, who worked around some traffic. With Troy Johnston representing the go-ahead run, Solano forced him to fly out to center field.

In the ninth, Beloit went quietly as Freddy Pacheco struck out a pair of Snappers hitters to earn his season-high eighth save of the year.

The six-game set continues tomorrow. Left-hander Mac Lardner will take the ball for the Chiefs. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

