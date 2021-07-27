Sawyer Promoted, Pitcher Acton and Infielder Vargas Join Lugnuts

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Pitcher Dalton Sawyer promoted to Double-A Midland

- Pitcher Garrett Acton received from Low-A Stockton

- Infielder Yerdel Vargas received from Double-A Midland

Sawyer, 27, struck out the final four Whitecaps he faced in two scoreless innings on Sunday, finishing his Lugnuts tenure with a .210 batting average allowed and 55 strikeouts (compared to 16 walks) in 33 innings, spanning 28 relief appearances. This is the Waconia, Minn., native's first season back on the mound since 2017, a remarkable return following Tommy John surgery that cost him all of 2018 and 2019.

Acton, 23, was signed by Oakland as an undrafted free agent in 2020 after serving as the closer at the University of Illinois. In 2019, he led the nation with 19 saves and was named First Team NCBWA All-America. Since the start of June, the native of Lemont, Ill., had recorded a 0.78 ERA in 23 innings in the Low-A West, striking out 31 while walking just seven.

Vargas, 21, hailing from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, was one of the A's prized international signings in 2016. In 15 games with Midland, where he primarily played second base, he hit .128 (6-for-47) with one double and one stolen base.

The Lugnuts (34-38) open a six-game series tonight against the Fort Wayne TinCaps (High-A - San Diego; 33-39) at 7:05 p.m. at Jackson® Field™. For more information visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

