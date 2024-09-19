Year 1, E2: Growing Pains

Dive into the rollercoaster journey of rookies Rickea Jackson, Nika Muhl, and Kamilla Cardoso as they navigate the challenges and triumphs in the second half of the SZN in 'Year 1: Episode Two - Growing Pains'

Witness firsthand how these rising stars adapt, evolve, and leave their mark on the league for FREE on the WNBA App

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

