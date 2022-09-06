Yankees RHP Luis Severino Scheduled to Rehab with Somerset Patriots

September 6, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees are currently scheduling to have RHP Luis Severino rehab with the Double-A Somerset Patriots. He is expected to start game one of the Wednesday, September 7 double header against the Hartford Yard Goats on the road.

Severino was placed on the injured list on July 14 with a low grade right lat strain. Prior to the injury, Severino was 5-3 with a 3.45 ERA and 95 strikeouts over 86 innings pitched in 16 games pitched for New York.

The Yankees signed the Dominican hurler as an international free agent in 2011. He made his Major league debut on August 5, 2015 at the age of 21 after dominating with a 7-0 record, 1.91 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 11 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Severino finished his rookie season with a 5-3 record, 2.89 ERA and 56 strikeouts over 62.1 innings in 11 starts.

After a tough sophomore campaign, he posted back-to-back All-Star seasons of over 200 strikeouts and just under 200 innings pitched. Severino was 14-6 with a 2.98 ERA and 230 strikeouts over 193.1 innings pitched in 31 games started in 2017. He finished third in the American League Cy Young Award voting that year and followed it up with a 19-8 record, 3.39 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 191.1 innings over 32 starts in 2018.

The 28-year old starter has an MLB career 48-29 record, a 3.43 ERA and 692 strikeouts in 622 innings in 119 games.

He becomes the fifth MLB rehab assignment for the Patriots this season, joining RHP Aroldis Chapman, RHP Domingo Germán, RHP Ron Marrinaccio and OF Giancarlo Stanton. Severino previously rehabbed in Somerset during the 2021 season and most notably pitched the first four innings of the team's first and only no-hitter.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.