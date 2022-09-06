Yankees Promote No. 6 Prospect Trey Sweeney to Double-A Somerset

Infielder Trey Sweeney with the Hudson Valley Renegades

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have announced the promotion of INF Trey Sweeney to the Double-A Somerset Patriots.

Sweeney, the organization's currently ranked No. 6 prospect, has slashed .241/.350/.415 in 100 games this season for High-A Hudson Valley. He leaves as the Renegades team leader in runs (70), hits (94) and doubles (18). He was also second in home runs (14), triples (4), RBIs (51) and total bases (162). His 70 runs are tied for fourth in the South Atlantic League and his 29 stolen bases rank fourth among league leaders.

Sweeney spent most of his first season in professional ball at Low-A Tampa is 2021. There, the Louisville, KY native slashed .245/.357/.518, while adding six home runs and 13 RBIs in 110 at bats in 29 games played.

The Yankees selected Sweeney in the first round (20th overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Eastern Illinois.

He makes it five Top 10 Yankees prospects to currently play on Somerset's roster. He joins C Austin Wells (No. 4), OF Everson Pereira (No. 5), RHP Will Warren (No. 8) and RHP Clayton Beeter (No. 9).

