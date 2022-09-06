Bibee Ks 10, Rodríguez Has 4 RBI as Ducks Win, 12-4, in Harrisburg

Summary

Akron right-hander Tanner Bibee matched his season high by striking out 10 batters, while pitching six innings for a sixth straight start, and the RubberDucks won for the seventh straight game Bibee started, taking a 12-4 series opener over the Harrisburg Senators to begin a six-game series at FNB Field Tuesday night.

Turning Point

After the RubberDucks took a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning against left-hander Tim Cate, and the Senators answered to cut it to 4-3. But Akron responded with a five-run fifth inning. Center fielder Julian Escobedo walked, and shortstop José Tena crushed a two-run home run to right field - his second straight game with a homer. With one out, designated hitter Jhonkensy Noel smashed a 428-foot home run to left field to make it 7-3. First baseman Micah Pries singled to right field, chasing Cate. Second baseman Angel Martínez walked, right fielder Johnathan Rodríguez hit an RBI double to right field, and left fielder Chris Roller added a two-out infield RBI single to extend the lead to 9-3.

Mound Presence

Bibee struck out six batters while shutting out Harrisburg for the first three innings. He allowed three runs - two earned - on three hits in the fourth inning and a run on two hits and a walk in the fifth. He retired the final three batters against him to finish six innings, while allowing four runs - three earned - on six hits - all the most against him in 11 Eastern League starts. Left-hander Eli Lingos pitched two scoreless innings, and right-hander Aaron Pinto added a scoreless ninth.

Duck Tales

After going scoreless through three innings, Akron scored in five of the final six innings. In the fourth inning, Noel walked with one out, and Pries and Martínez hit consecutive singles for a 1-0 lead. Rodríguez added a two-run triple to right-center field, and third baseman Daniel Schneemann hit a sacrifice fly to make it 4-0. After the five-run fifth, Akron added a run in the sixth on consecutive doubles by Noel and Pries. Escobedo hit an RBI single in the seventh, and Rodríguez added a solo home run in the ninth - his first in Double-A, capping his three-extra-base-hit, four-RBI game.

Notebook

The 12 runs were the RubberDucks' most since a 17-2 home win over Harrisburg on June 22...Akron moved within four games of Bowie and Erie (36-22) in the second-half Southwest Division standings with 11 games remaining...Akron leads the season series with Harrisburg, 8-5...Game Time: 2:35...Attendance: 1,766.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue the series in Harrisburg at 6:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday. Akron right-hander Thomas Ponticelli (2-4, 4.79 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators left-hander Alex Troop (7-4, 4.51 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

