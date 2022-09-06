Sea Dogs Playoff Tickets Now on Sale

Tickets for all potential 2022 playoff games at Hadlock Field are now on sale.

Playoff tickets can be purchased online at seadogs.com, at the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at Hadlock Field, or by calling 207-879-9500. Playoff tickets are priced the same as regular-season ticket prices. Individual ticket prices are $13.00 for adults and $12.00 for kids and seniors for Box Seats. Reserved seats are $12.00 for adults and $11.00 for kids and seniors.

The Sea Dogs have an eight-game win streak and currently hold a three-game lead over the Somerset Patriots with 12 games left to play including six against Somerset to end the season.

Possible Playoff Games at Hadlock Field

Eastern League Divisional Series (Best of Three Series)

Game 1 Tuesday, September 20th @ 6:00 PM

Eastern League Championship Series (Best of Three Series)

Game 2 Tuesday, September 27th @ 6:00 PM

Game 3 Wednesday, September 28th @ 6:00 PM

