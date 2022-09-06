September 6, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

September 6, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SERIES SWEEP - The Portland Sea Dogs completed a six-game sweep of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats with a 5-0 victory on Sunday afternoon. Portland entered the scoring Column in the top of the first inning against New Hampshire starter Jimmy Robbins. After two strikeouts to start the innings, Ceddanne Rafalea launched a homer to left center. It was his 11th home run this season and gave the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead. The Sea Dogs added to their lead in the top of the fourth inning. Rafaela led off with a triple and Christian Koss homered to right. It was his 16th long ball of the season and increased Portland's lead to 3-0. Another run came around to score in the top of the sixth inning with New Hampshire reliever Yosver Zulueta on the mound. Koss was hit by a pitch, stole second base, and advanced to third on an error by Orelvis Martinez. Izzy Wilson plated Koss with a single to center, expanding the Sea Dogs lead to 4-0. Portland tacked on their final run in the top of the seventh. Wilyer Abreu and Elih Marrero walked. Rafaela hit into a fielder's choice, and after two rundowns that led to Abreu and Rafaela being out Marrero was able to score, making it 5-0.

SEASON-LONG WINNING STREAK - With the win on Sunday, the Sea Dogs have tied their longest winning streak of the season at eight games. The previous season-high was set between July 3 and July 12.

STILL TOP DOGS - The Sea Dogs remain in first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 3.0 games ahead of the second-place Somerset Patriots. The Patriots are 6-4 in their last 10 games and will face off with the third-place Hartford Yard Goats beginning tonight in a six-game series. The Yard Goats are 6.5 games behind the Sea Dogs.

DAVID HAMILTON CHASING HISTORY - David Hamilton has stolen 62 bases this season for the Sea Dogs. He is two steals shy of tying the record of 64 set in 1999 by Julio Ramirez. The franchise steal list isn't the only list Hamilton is on as he finds himself along with the top base-stealers in the minors. He is currently sixth in steals across the MiLB.

WILYER ABREU BREAKS OUT - Wilyer Abreu had one of his best series against the Fisher Cats. In six games, he hit .333 with a double, home run and five RBI. He was also very patient at the plate and worked eight walks with three stolen bases. His on-base percentage was at .500.

FAMILIAR FOES - The Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies have faced off in 12 games this season. Portland is 11-1 against Binghamton, including a six-game sweep in Binghamton. Christian Koss has appeared in 11 games against the Rumble Ponies and is strong against their pitching. He is hitting .400 against Binghamton with four doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI. Jacob Wallace appeared in four games against the Rumble Ponies and has not allowed an earned run.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - September 6, 1997 - In one of the most exciting games in Hadlock Field history, Portland outlasted Norwich 10-9 in Game 5 of the E.L. Northern Division Championship Series to advance to the Eastern League Championship against Harrisburg. Down 7-6 in the 8th inning, the Sea Dogs rallied for 4 runs - helped by Kevin Millar's 1-out, 2-run double and 2 costly throwing errors.

ON THE MOUND - RHP Sterling Sharp will take the mound tonight for the Sea Dogs. He last pitched August 31st at New Hampshire and tossed 3.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking two and striking out one. He has not faced the Rumble Ponies. Sharp went 2-5 with 6.62 ERA in 18 appearances with the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A Washington Nationals) before being released by the Nationals August 5th.

