Reading & New Hampshire Set Doubleheader for Thursday

READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats were postponed due to rain on Tuesday night at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading. The game will be made up as a doubleheader on Wednesday, with game one beginning at 4:45 p.m. The Gates will open at 4:30pm.

Game 1 will begin at 4:45PM. Gates open 4:30PM.

Game 2 will begin approx.. 30 minutes after game 1, but will not start before 6:45PM.

Pride Night R-Phils Rainbow Lanyard (F1200) - Kutztown University and LGBTQ+ Resource Center at Kutztown University, Unused Ticket Game: Any Unused R-Phils Game Ticket May be Used to Enter the Stadium as General Admission, 9th Annual LGBTQ+ Night, Riverfront Federal Credit Union VIP CLUB Cocktail Party 5PM. Gates Open 4:30. Seating Bowl Opens 4:30. Game 1 Begins 4:45.

