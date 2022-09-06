Reading & New Hampshire Set Doubleheader for Thursday
September 6, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release
READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats were postponed due to rain on Tuesday night at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading. The game will be made up as a doubleheader on Wednesday, with game one beginning at 4:45 p.m. The Gates will open at 4:30pm.
Game 1 will begin at 4:45PM. Gates open 4:30PM.
Game 2 will begin approx.. 30 minutes after game 1, but will not start before 6:45PM.
Pride Night R-Phils Rainbow Lanyard (F1200) - Kutztown University and LGBTQ+ Resource Center at Kutztown University, Unused Ticket Game: Any Unused R-Phils Game Ticket May be Used to Enter the Stadium as General Admission, 9th Annual LGBTQ+ Night, Riverfront Federal Credit Union VIP CLUB Cocktail Party 5PM. Gates Open 4:30. Seating Bowl Opens 4:30. Game 1 Begins 4:45.
