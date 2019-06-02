Yankees' Gregorius with RailRiders, Set to Face Bisons

For the second straight homestand, a big name will be in the opposing dugout at Sahlen Field.

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius is on an MLB injury rehab assignment with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and is scheduled to travel with the team for a six-game in four-day series against the Bisons at Sahlen Field.

According to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, the scheduled plan is for Gregorius to be in the lineup against the Bisons this Tuesday (7:05 p.m. game) and Wednesday (single-admission doubleheader, 5:35 p.m.).

"He'll have an off day Monday and then [the RailRiders go] to Buffalo, so he'll play Tuesday and Wednesday," Boone told reporters on Saturday. "Then Thursday is a travel day, with the hope he could be in Cleveland (for the Yankees) for Friday."

Gregorius has not played with the Yankees this season and is recovering from Tommy John surgery. He tore his ulnar collateral ligament while making a throw against the Red Sox in last October's American League Division Series. Gregorius has hit 72 home runs and driven in 243 over the last three seasons with New York.

