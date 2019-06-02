Pigs avoid sweep by beating RailRiders in finale

June 2, 2019 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





(Moosic, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (28-25) avoided being swept on Sunday afternoon as they beat the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (30-21) 6-5. They lead the IronRail series 5-4 and earn their 80th all-time win against the RailRiders.

For the second-straight game the IronPigs scored in the top of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. Andrew Romine hit a sacrifice fly off Randall Delgado to score Lane Adams. Mitch Walding hit his seventh home run of the season in the top of the fourth inning to give the IronPigs a 2-0 lead.

Tom Eshelman pitched well despite allowing two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning that tied the game at 2-2. After issuing a walk to Tyler Wade in the bottom of the first inning, he retired 10 straight batters and 15 out of the first 20 batters he faced.

The RailRiders scored their two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on an RBI groundout by Logan Morrison and an RBI single by Trey Amburgey. Eshelman left the game after six innings, in which he allowed two runs off six hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Lehigh Valley scored three runs off J.P. Feyereisen to take a 5-2 lead in the top of the seventh inning. Malquin Canelo hit a go-ahead RBI double with two outs that was followed by a two-run double by Adam Haseley.

Trey Amburgey hit a game-tying three-run home run off Luke Leftwich in the bottom of the eighth inning. Tom Windle (4-0) entered the game to record the final two outs in the inning.

Joe Harvey (0-1) struggled for the RailRiders in the top of the ninth inning as he issued four walks. The final walk to Romine allowed the IronPigs to take a 6-5 lead.

Seth McGarry earned his first triple-A save as he closed out the game in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Pigs continue their road trip on Monday evening as they begin a two-game series with the Pawtucket Red Sox. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

The 2019 IronPigs season is the team's 12th as the top affiliate for the Philadelphia Phillies and 12th at Coca-Cola Park. Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The 2019 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.